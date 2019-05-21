{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

May 9

Michael Craig Shippy pleaded guilty to speeding and was ordered to pay $285 in fees and fines.

Hector Martin Sanchez-Mendez pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

Jaime Villa-Melendez pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.

May 10

Robert Lewis Newman pleaded no contest to engaging in contractor business or submitting bid without a valid license and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,062.34 in restitution and pay $1,140 in fees and fines.

May 17

Alexander Brooks Doyle pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of license plates improperly displayed and was ordered to pay $1,255 in fees and fines.

