Elko Justice Court

March 25

Wesley Manuel Luna pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.

March 30

Cole William Shrider pleaded no contest to diving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

April 1

Lonny James Walsh pleaded no contest to inattentive driving and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

April 2

Charlie Dean Santo was found guilty of confining an animal in a vehicle during extreme heat or cold and was ordered to pay $355 in fees or fines.

April 8

Maya Raine Carter pleaded no contest to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of false statement to or obstruct public officer and was sentenced to 446 hours in jail.

-----

