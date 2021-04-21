 Skip to main content
Elko Justice Court
March 25

Wesley Manuel Luna pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.

March 30

Cole William Shrider pleaded no contest to diving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

April 1  

Lonny James Walsh pleaded no contest to inattentive driving and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

April 2  

Charlie Dean Santo was found guilty of confining an animal in a vehicle during extreme heat or cold and was ordered to pay $355 in fees or fines.

April 8

Maya Raine Carter pleaded no contest to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of false statement to or obstruct public officer and was sentenced to 446 hours in jail.

Kyle Andrew Gruber pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Dennis Benedict Hegge was found guilty of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $433.80 restitution and pay $640 in fees and fines.

Joel David Utter pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked driver’s license for driving under the influence and was sentenced to 60 days of residential confinement in lieu of jail time and was ordered to pay $1,140 in fees and fines.

April 13

Dustin Lee Brownfield pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery, first offense, one count of trespass, not amounting to burglary and one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 330 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms, pay $1,000 restitution, pay $1,005 in fees and fines.

Shanell Cathrine Martin pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 41 hours in jail.

William Tyrell Patterson was found guilty of domestic battery, first offense and was sentenced to five days in jail.

Rick MC Robles pleaded guilty to domestic battery, second offense and was ordered to complete 52 sessions of counseling.

