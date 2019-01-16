Jan. 7
Ivan Alexander Rangel-Arroyos pleaded guilty to pedestrian under the influence and was ordered to serve 13 hours in jail with credit for time served.
-----
Ryan Thomas Brennan pleaded guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle or property and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and $640 in fees and fines.
-----
Landon Erik Brown pleaded guilty to minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail, and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Salvador Garcia Espitia pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 85 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail, pay $2,292.96 in restitution, and pay $995 in fees and fines.
-----
Edgar Uribe-Limon pleaded no contest to minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Kiara Vasquez pleaded guilty to one count of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $470 in fees and fines.
-----
Bryan Michael Wilson pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Jan. 8
Connor James Doiron pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $575 in fees and fines.
-----
Robert Paul Parsons pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail and was ordered to serve 211 hours in jail with credit for time served.
-----
Rosemary Belle Sears pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a revoked driver’s license and one count of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and was ordered to pay $1,055.43 in restitution and $550 in fees and fines.
Jan. 9
Eli Little White Bird Nye pleaded guilty to one count of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 20 hours of community service in lieu of fees and fines.
