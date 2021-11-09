Elko Justice Court

Oct. 9

Lisa A. Conley pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 13 hours in jail in lieu of fine payment.

Oct. 20

David Blaine Avera pleaded no contest to two counts of animal at large and was ordered to pay $390 in fees and fines.

Brendan Paul Brown pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property, was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,340 in fees and fines.

Korey Daniel Rivers pleaded guilty to one count of petit larceny and one count of resisting a public officer, was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 36 hours of community service in lieu of $710 fine payments.

Oct. 21

Mary Beth Loy pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

Tyler Ralph pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail.

William Ross Rowley pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $2,280 in fees and fines.

Adrian Villarreal pleaded guilty to violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence, was given a suspended sentence of paying a $1,140 fine and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail.

Oct. 22

Craig William Huff pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 30 hours in jail.

Bradley Dean Long pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

Oct. 25

Christina Marie Perysian pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Oct. 26

Travis David Naylor pleaded guilty to one count resisting a public officer and one count of trespassing and was sentenced to 305 hours in jail.

Eli Little White Bird Nye pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of inattentive driving, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail, complete 36 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $915 in fees and fines.

