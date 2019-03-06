Feb. 8
Jonathan Webb Brady pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 28 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.
Feb. 11
Adrian Jesus Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $710 in fees and fines.
Feb. 12
Trevor Rhiley Cortez pleaded no contest to petty larceny and was ordered to serve 1,004 hours in jail.
Juan Carlos Sanchez pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Feb. 13
Christopher Outterbridge pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 168 hours in jail.
Feb. 15
John Michael Groy pleaded guilty to one count of displaying fictitious, cancelled, revoked suspended or altered vehicle registration and one count of driving with a revoked driver’s license and was ordered to serve 67 hours in jail.
Feb. 21
Ian Royce Hackworth pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to pay $2,041.29 in restitution and pay $995 in fees and fines.
Feb. 25
Dillon Roy Papach pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Feb. 26
Andrew Benitoalonso Pichardo pleaded guilty to one count of animal at large and one count of dog license and dog inoculation required and was ordered to pay $6,750.57 in restitution and $230 in fees and fines.
Feb. 27
Treasha Nicole Johnson pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Feb. 28
Curtis Allen Tingey pleaded no contest to embezzlement and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 36 hours in jail, pay $642.33 in restitution and pay $195 in fees and fines.
March 4
Jared J. Conklin pleaded no contest to making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and was ordered to serve 86 hours in jail.
March 5
Sarah Caitlin Holliday-Smith was found guilty of domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $340 in fees and fines.
