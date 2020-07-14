Elko Justice Court

July 1
Nathan Phillip Puelo pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $352 in fees and fines.
-----
Baily Dawn Rarick pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 42 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.
July 6
Zachariah David McClard pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Ricky J. Preston pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm from or within a structure or vehicle not within prohibited area and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $310 in fees and fines.
July 7
Justin Lamar Peterson pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 16 hours in jail, complete 32 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
-----
Amanda Jaylene Smith pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 159 days in jail and was ordered to serve 21 days in jail and pay $1,105 restitution. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 177 days in jail and was ordered to serve 72 hours in jail and pay $12.36 restitution and pay $115 in fees and fines
July 8
Jillian Marie Robinson pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 281 hours in jail and pay $1,230 in fees and fines.
July 9
Daniel Allen Batten pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 175 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
-----
Philip Jerome Biegler pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
-----
Vidal Lara Ruiz pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
