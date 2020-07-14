Elko Justice Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 1

Nathan Phillip Puelo pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $352 in fees and fines.

-----

Baily Dawn Rarick pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 42 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.

July 6

Zachariah David McClard pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

-----

Ricky J. Preston pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm from or within a structure or vehicle not within prohibited area and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $310 in fees and fines.

July 7

Justin Lamar Peterson pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 16 hours in jail, complete 32 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

-----