Elko Justice Court

May 27

Jorge Maya-Ochil pleaded guilty to trespassing not amounting to burglary and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to serve 43 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to attempted petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail to run concurrently with the previous sentence.

June 1

Kerby Patrick Deaton pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 255 hours in jail.

-----

Salvador Gonzalez Castillo pleaded no contest to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve 30 minutes in jail and obtain a valid driver’s license or notice of disqualification.

-----

Cory Shane Gandolfo pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $12.66 restitution.

June 3