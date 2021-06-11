 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Justice Court
0 comments
top story

Elko Justice Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko Justice Court

May 27

Jorge Maya-Ochil pleaded guilty to trespassing not amounting to burglary and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to serve 43 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to attempted petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail to run concurrently with the previous sentence.

June 1

Kerby Patrick Deaton pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 255 hours in jail.

-----

Salvador Gonzalez Castillo pleaded no contest to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve 30 minutes in jail and obtain a valid driver’s license or notice of disqualification.

-----

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cory Shane Gandolfo pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $12.66 restitution.

June 3

Trevor Dillon Arts pleaded no contest to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,639.83 restitution.

-----

Kerby Patrick Deaton pleaded guilty to one count of trespass and one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve 25 days in jail.

June 4

Robert Aranda Jr. pleaded no contest to basic speeding violation 21-30 mph over posted speed limit and was ordered to serve three hours in jail.

June 8

Cory Shane Gandolfo pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 162 days in jail and was ordered to serve 18 days in jail. In a separate matter he pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News