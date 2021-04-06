Elko Justice Court

March 19

Brandon Alex Joe Archuleta pleaded no contest to one count of resisting a public officer, one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another, and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail.

March 23

Sarah Nicole Cornett pleaded no contest to trespass not amounting to burglary and was ordered to serve 291 hours in jail. In a separate matter, she pleaded no contest to two counts of disturbing the peace, was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 628 hours in jail.

March 24

Meghan Fobes was found guilty of trespassing and was ordered to serve 21 hours in jail.

Wesley Manuel Luna pleaded no contest to harassment and was given a suspended sentence of 165 days in jail and was ordered to serve 15 days in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.

