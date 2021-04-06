Elko Justice Court

March 19
Brandon Alex Joe Archuleta pleaded no contest to one count of resisting a public officer, one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another, and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail.
March 23
Sarah Nicole Cornett pleaded no contest to trespass not amounting to burglary and was ordered to serve 291 hours in jail. In a separate matter, she pleaded no contest to two counts of disturbing the peace, was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 628 hours in jail.
March 24
Meghan Fobes was found guilty of trespassing and was ordered to serve 21 hours in jail.
——-
Wesley Manuel Luna pleaded no contest to harassment and was given a suspended sentence of 165 days in jail and was ordered to serve 15 days in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.
——-
Joe Edward Macias pleaded guilty to two counts of dog license and dog or cat inoculation required, one count of unlawful to own or keep vicious or dangerous animal and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines and provide proof the animal was euthanized by March 31. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to dangerous/vicious animal law or ordinance violation attack dog and was ordered to provide proof animal was euthanized by March 31 and pay $115 in fees and fines.
——-
Sara Lynnette Monger pleaded no contest to using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
March 25
Carissa Raquel Smith pleaded guilty to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
March 26
Lee James Baldwin pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines.
——-
Jessie Jose DeLeon pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, two counts of unsafe turning using improper position or method at intersection, and one count of failure to maintain lane change/failure to use signal and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
——-
Michael Joseph Reinschmidt pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
March 29
Robert Kok pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation, 21-30 mph over posted speed limit, and was ordered to pay $225 in fees and fines.
March 30
Jodi Michelle Nadeau pleaded no contest to failure to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of $430 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, she pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of $355 in fees and fines.
March 31
Jorge Garcia Alvarez pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
April 1
Oscar Mendivil Roman pleaded guilty to duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
——-
Pamela Lynn Jerauld pleaded no contest to theft and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 26 hours in jail and pay $1,631.63 restitution.