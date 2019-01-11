Dec. 21
Jeremy Tyler Gallaher pleaded guilty to one count of breaking, injuring, or tampering with a vehicle and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $790.48 restitution, and pay $710 in fees and fines.
-----
Gary James McKnight pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Jerry Joseph Munguia pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Dec. 27
Sky Daniel Brown pleaded guilty to owner’s proof of insurance required and was ordered to pay $740 in fees and fines.
-----
Adam Lenwood VanNatter pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Charles William Viox Jr. pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 384 hours in jail with credit for time served.
Dec. 31
Angela Dee Cederstrom pleaded no contest to one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of a false statement to obstruct a public officer and was ordered to serve 192 hours in jail with credit for time served.
-----
Kyle Beau Guymon pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Dace Maurice Henrie pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was ordered to serve one day in jail with credit for time served. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of camping on public property and one count of depositing a dead animal on or near a public highway and was ordered to serve four days in jail with credit for time served.
-----
Dustin Jaye Johnnie pleaded guilty to one count of buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property, one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce, and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail with credit for time served.
-----
Mariah Jade Morgan pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
David Lynn Wilcox pleaded guilty to failure to yield right of way and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
