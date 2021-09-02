Elko Justice Court

June 16

Felipe Godina Gonzalez pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail.

Aug. 12

Todd Edward Dale pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Aug. 16

David Alan Goff pleaded guilty to one count of operator proof of insurance required and one count of operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and was ordered to serve 55 hours in jail.

Aug. 17

Jackie Hastings pleaded no contest to one count of assault and one count of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, pay $58.01 restitution and pay $640 in fees and fines.

-----

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mitzi Corrine Hastings pleaded no contest to one count of assault and one count of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, pay $58.01 restitution and pay $1,140 in fees and fines.