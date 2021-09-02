Elko Justice Court

June 16
Felipe Godina Gonzalez pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail.
Aug. 12
Todd Edward Dale pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 16
David Alan Goff pleaded guilty to one count of operator proof of insurance required and one count of operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and was ordered to serve 55 hours in jail.
Aug. 17
Jackie Hastings pleaded no contest to one count of assault and one count of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, pay $58.01 restitution and pay $640 in fees and fines.
Mitzi Corrine Hastings pleaded no contest to one count of assault and one count of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, pay $58.01 restitution and pay $1,140 in fees and fines.
Aug. 19
Gary Allen Prunty pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Aug. 20
Saxon Raleigh Atkins pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence and one count of assault and was ordered to serve 360 days in jail and pay $2,340 in fees and fines.
Aug. 25
Dona Elaine Hubbs pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.
Aug. 27
Lief Ray Hindes pleaded guilty to one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to serve 53 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 31
Michael Howard Gettings pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 179 days in jail and was ordered to serve 15 hours in jail.