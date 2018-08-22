Aug. 9
Anthony Robert Nigro pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 240 hours in jail with credit for 99 hours served, complete 26 sessions of alcohol and drug counseling, attend a victim impact panel, complete DUI school, and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
Aug. 13
Jacob C. Bates pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
——-
Ricky Lynn Coates pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was ordered to serve 120 hours in jail with credit for time served, pay $3.98 in restitution, and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 14
Moises Israel Flores pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful owning or keeping a vicious or dangerous animal and one count of dog license or inoculation required and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.
——-
Joseph Nathaniel Harney pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property, and one count of failure to obey officer pertaining to traffic laws, and was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 720 hours in jail with credit for 224 hours served, attend victim impact panel, complete DUI school and pay $2,180 in fees and fines.
Aug. 15
Debra Marie Dobbs pleaded guilty to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $50 in fees and fines.
——-
Tennison Quentin Pine pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 174 hours in jail with credit for time served and pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Zachary Keith Wassom pleaded guilty to dog license and dog inoculation required and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
——-
Lori Ann Webster pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 358 hours in jail with credit for time served.
Aug. 20
Hadish Fitwe Khassay pleaded guilty to one count of a basic speeding violation and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $360 in fees and fines.
——-
Michael Todd Tinsley pleaded no contest to basic speeding violation and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Aug. 21
Jared Gene Williams pleaded no contest to petty larceny and was ordered to serve 456 hours in jail with credit for time served.
