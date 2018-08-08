July 30
Aaron Wesley Keller pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offence, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 26 sessions of domestic violence counseling, complete 48 hours of community service, and pay $675 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Aug. 2
Drea Austin Sears pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of headlamps not illuminated when required, and one count of open alcohol container in a vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 28 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for 15 hours served, attend six self-help meetings, complete 24 sessions of drug and alcohol counseling, attend a victim impact panel, complete DUI school and pay $1,810 in fees and fines.
Aug. 3
Fessy Jean Alexander pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offence, and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 370 hours in jail with credit for time served, complete 26 sessions of domestic violence counseling, complete 48 hours of community service, and pay $340 in fees and fines.
——-
Crystal Lee Gilliland pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 240 hours in jail.
——-
Michael D. Quintana pleaded guilty to petty larceny, and was ordered to serve 266 hours in jail with credit for time served, pay $4 restitution, and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 6
Edward Duerdin Bronson pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
Alecia Aubree Flores pleaded guilty to one count of speeding and one count of operating an unregistered vehicle and was ordered to pay $420 in fees and fines.
——-
Danny Ray Gonzales pleaded no contest to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Jaxon Reneer Hoopes pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was ordered to pay $655 in fees and fines.
——-
Jordan Dale Stills pleaded guilty to two counts of animal at large and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines and serve 40 hours of community service.
