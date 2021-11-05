Elko Justice Court

Oct. 12

Orion Evan Bean pleaded guilty to two counts of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor and was given a suspended sentence of 334 days in jail and ordered to attend five parenting classes.

-----

Amanda Kay Howe pleaded no contest to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Oct. 13

Quinn Alex Cleveland pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Oct. 14

Lauren Julia Allen pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to pay and attend a victim impact panel.

Oct. 15

Richard Allen Hightower pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to complete 18 hours of community service in lieu of a fine payment.

Oct. 19

Rudy Carrillo Jr. pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail consecutive with the previous sentence.

Oct. 20

Sherry Lynn Miller pleaded no contest to urinating or defecating in public and was ordered to serve eight hours in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0