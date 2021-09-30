Elko Justice Court

Aug. 10

Jacob Daniel Beebe pleaded guilty to driving under the influence was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Aug. 13

Letrell Isaias Colton Atkins pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery, first offense, was given a suspended sentence of 356 days in jail and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail, complete 96 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $1,350 in fees and fines.

-----

Desirae Rose Dade pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of a $500 fine.

-----

Jesse Mitchell Herbert pleaded no contest to petit larceny was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and a $245 fine and was ordered to pay $100 restitution.

Aug. 17