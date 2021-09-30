 Skip to main content
Elko Justice Court
Elko Justice Court

Elko Justice Court

Aug. 10

Jacob Daniel Beebe pleaded guilty to driving under the influence was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Aug. 13  

Letrell Isaias Colton Atkins pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery, first offense, was given a suspended sentence of 356 days in jail and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail, complete 96 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $1,350 in fees and fines.

-----

Desirae Rose Dade pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of a $500 fine.

-----

Jesse Mitchell Herbert pleaded no contest to petit larceny was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and a $245 fine and was ordered to pay $100 restitution.

Aug. 17

Conor Roland Leveille pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of possessing a firearm while under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 178 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $2,340 in fees and fines.

-----

Laura Ann Pendley pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.

-----

Chad Adam Scott pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,140 in fees and fines.

Aug. 18

Jared Matthew Colyn Elsner pleaded no contest to possessing drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

-----

Robert Mayo pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Aug. 19

Nathan Hugh Collett pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and ordered to complete 26 classes of domestic violence counseling.

-----

Tony Espinoza pleaded guilty to failure to yield or exercise due care by pedestrian and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Christopher Ryan Hubbard Jr. pleaded guilty to false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.

-----

Paul Urenda Lorenzo pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Aug. 20  

Johnny Elwood Johnston Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines

----- 

Dixie Lea Sines pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 69 hours in jail.

Sept. 27 

A charge of battery constituting domestic violence against Logan T. Warren was dismissed in Elko Justice Court. 

