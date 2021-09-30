Elko Justice Court

Aug. 10
Jacob Daniel Beebe pleaded guilty to driving under the influence was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $700 in fees and fines.
Aug. 13
Letrell Isaias Colton Atkins pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery, first offense, was given a suspended sentence of 356 days in jail and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail, complete 96 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $1,350 in fees and fines.
Desirae Rose Dade pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of a $500 fine.
Jesse Mitchell Herbert pleaded no contest to petit larceny was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and a $245 fine and was ordered to pay $100 restitution.
Aug. 17
Conor Roland Leveille pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of possessing a firearm while under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 178 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $2,340 in fees and fines.
Laura Ann Pendley pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.
Chad Adam Scott pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,140 in fees and fines.
Aug. 18
Jared Matthew Colyn Elsner pleaded no contest to possessing drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.
Robert Mayo pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Aug. 19
Nathan Hugh Collett pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and ordered to complete 26 classes of domestic violence counseling.
Tony Espinoza pleaded guilty to failure to yield or exercise due care by pedestrian and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Christopher Ryan Hubbard Jr. pleaded guilty to false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.
Paul Urenda Lorenzo pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 20
Johnny Elwood Johnston Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines
Dixie Lea Sines pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 69 hours in jail.
Sept. 27
A charge of battery constituting domestic violence against Logan T. Warren was dismissed in Elko Justice Court.