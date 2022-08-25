Elko killer to be released from prison

ELKO – An Elko man convicted of killing his wife will be released from prison in October, after serving 20 years.

Joan Gillian-Bassett, 47, was found dead in her home on Oct. 12, 2002, by an Elko police officer. Her throat had been cut and the suspected murder weapon -- a butcher knife -- was found in the kitchen with the body.

Her husband Kirt W. Bassett, now 62, was arrested that day in Battle Mountain after he stopped for gas and someone noticed he had blood on him and was intoxicated. He had already served prison time for felony drunken driving, and police had been called to their home multiple times in recent years.

Bassett said he and his wife had been drinking the night of her death. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in February 2003 under a plea agreement that requested he be sentenced to life with a possibility of parole after serving 20 years.

The plea agreement had been discussed with Gilliam-Bassett's family, then-District Attorney Gary Woodbury said at the time, and they supported it.

Bassett's attorney, Fred Leeds, also said the sentence was appropriate under the circumstances.