Elko law enforcement monitoring social media for school gun threats

ELKO – Local law enforcement offices have been monitoring threats of school violence on social media.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon that in the last few days officers have been looking into a post on the TikTok social media app threatening gun violence at a school on Dec. 17.

“My staff has followed up on every threat that has been brought to our attention,” stated a release from Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza. “We have used all our resources including monitoring the threats with the assistance of our state and federal partners. Currently there is no credible threat to any of the schools in Elko County.”

The release said the most recent threat started off as a viral video proposing a way to skip school, “and as things often go, it morphed into something more with the input of social media. As of today, Elko schools have not been included in this TikTok challenge or have not had any students report it to law enforcement.”

Law enforcement will continue to be on alert for any threats. Anyone who knows of additional threats is asked to reach out to the Elko County Sheriff's Office or the Elko Police Department.

