Elko man accused of animal abuse

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on felony animal abuse charges after allegedly slamming a kitten into a wall multiple times and squeezing its neck until its eyes “looked like they were popping out.”

Elko Police Department was called to a southside residence on Sept. 3, where an officer found a small cat curled and shaking in the corner of a shower.

According to a statement of probable cause filed by the officer, a woman in the home said Eloy G. Diaz, 37, had been abusing her cats. She said he squeezed the kitten’s neck and repeatedly said “I like to see her eyes like that, I like to see her eyes pop out.”

Diaz also is accused of flinging the kitten’s body into the wall multiple times while holding its neck. The kitten went limp, then began to whimper. That’s when he put it in the shower.

The officer took the kitten to a veterinarian, who said it was in shock, had hypothermia, contusions, had bitten its own tongue, and had petechiae in its eyes.

The woman said another cat was killed two days earlier when Diaz told her he “stepped on the kitten, snapped its neck and threw it,” and said it was an accident.

Diaz was booked on $10,000 bail. He has yet to be charged in the case.

