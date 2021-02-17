Elko man accused of assault at southside residence

ELKO – An Elko man was booked into the county jail on $250,000 bail Saturday evening following an alleged assault.

Elko Police Department officers were called to a southside residence shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived they found the alleged victim waiting away from the home.

“Officers learned a suspect had arrived at the residence and threatened the victim with a firearm over a dispute with the victim's brother,” stated police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As they approached the residence they saw the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Bo D. Hegge of Elko, standing outside. Officers searched Hegge and recovered a semiautomatic handgun from him.

In addition, officers found .51 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Hegge's pocket.

Police said Hegge was arrested for armed robbery, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to jail records, Hegge has been arrested multiple times in the past, including for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check and possessing or receiving forged instrument or bills in September 2019.

Hegge was also arrested in September 2018 for disturbing the peace, and in November 2017 for fugitive felon from another state

Love 0 Funny 11 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0