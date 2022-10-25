Elko man accused of assaulting officers

ELKO – An Elko man believed to have been involved in a domestic dispute was arrested Monday evening on felony charges after allegedly threatening two police officers.

Police were called to a home on Stitzel Road on a report of “a domestic disturbance involving multiple parties,” according to an officer’s statement. A small child was reported to have been seen standing in front of the residence alone.

When police they arrived there was no one outside and no response at the front door but they saw an open door toward the back of the house and announced their presence. Again no one responded so the two officers entered to see if anyone was injured.

Police found James T. Thompson, 43, sleeping on the floor and asked him to show his hands. They said he refused and screamed at the officers to leave. At one point he allegedly balled up his fists in a fighting stance and then threatened to slit officers’ throats with a knife, police said.

A knife was found in his pocket as they handcuffed and transported him. Thompson continued to threaten bodily harm as he was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and then to jail, the report said.

He was booked on two counts of assaulting a first responder with a deadly weapon and one count of resisting a public officer. Thompson’s bail was listed at $21,140.