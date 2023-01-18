 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko man accused of attempted burglary at motel

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for attempted burglary of a business after police said they observed him trying to break into a motel room with a crowbar on Jan. 8.

The officer said Ernesto Vasquez Jr., 40, did not comply with demands to stop attempting to enter the room. A second officer arrived and observed a crowbar, other tools, and a television set outside the room.

According to his arrest report, Vasquez was formerly employed by the motel and told police he had permission from the owner to clean out the room. Police contacted the owner who told them otherwise.

Bail for Vasquez was listed at $20,000.

Ernesto Vasquez

