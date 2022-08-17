Elko man accused of attempted murder with a Mustang

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Tuesday evening on a charge of attempted murder after allegedly striking a male relative with his car at Fifth and Cedar streets.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the intersection around 7:15 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man lying face down in the street. Prior to being transported to the hospital he told an officer that his cousin Mark Forcum, 29, had struck him with his red Ford Mustang.

Witnesses described how they saw the car traveling north on Fifth Street and turning right onto Cedar, striking the victim as he walked across Cedar Street. The driver then backed into the intersection and returned southbound on Fifth.

Forcum was found a short time later on South 12th Street, and he denied being at the scene or striking the victim, according to a police statement.

Police described the man's injuries as non-life-threatening. When they further interviewed him at the hospital, he said he had been arguing with Forcum in text messages about Forcum “not being dependable.” As he was crossing Cedar Street he saw Forcum driving his Mustang toward him and knocking him down. When he looked up, he saw Forcum raising his middle finger at him before backing up and driving away.

The police statement did not estimate how fast Forcum was driving, but it did note that in two prior pedestrian fatalities the vehicles were driving at a slow rate of speed. Clips on the Mustang's air dam were broken, according to police.

Police reviewed text messages between the two men, including one in which Forcum allegedly threatened to harm the victim with a baseball bat.

"While officers were speaking to the victim at the hospital, he continued to receive threatening text messages from Forcum," stated the EPD.

Based on the victim’s and witness statements, Forcum was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

His bail was listed at $120,000.