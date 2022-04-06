Elko man accused of attempted murder

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Tuesday evening on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at his live-in girlfriend when she came to pick up her belongings – which included the gun.

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at an apartment on Winchester Drive at 7 p.m. They formed a perimeter and the suspect, Cody D. Twitchell, 29, exited the residence and complied with officers.

The couple confirmed they had been fighting and the woman arrived at the apartment to collect her belongings. She told police that she unlocked the door, opened it, and saw Twitchell sitting on the couch with a handgun leveled at her. He shouted and shot at her, and she fled to a nearby apartment, according to the police statement.

The woman identified the firearm as one she had purchased and let Twitchell use. She told police she did not want to press charges.

Police found a bullet hole near the door. They also found a woman who was sitting beside Twitchell during the incident but she declined to provide a statement.

Twitchell told police that his girlfriend shot at him, after which he went to the apartment next door to acquire drugs.

The firearm was not found.

Twitchell was booked on a charge of attempted murder with bail listed at $100,000.

According to Elko County Jail records, he was arrested in September 2016 for domestic battery by strangulation and again in June 2019 for domestic battery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 3