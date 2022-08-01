Elko man accused of attempted robbery at Walmart

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Friday on an attempted robbery charge after police said he got into a physical altercation with a Walmart employee while attempting to flee with a cartload of merchandise valued at $2,783.

Alarms went off as Felipe G. Gonzalez, 19, was exiting the store and he attempted to punch an employee, according to an Elko Police Department statement. He ended up fleeing with no merchandise, the report said.

Police were told he was last seen at the nearby McDonald’s. An officer questioned him but he gave false information and was released. Gonzalez was later arrested at a Front Street residence.

While placing him under arrest, police found a bag containing a blue M30 pill and another bag with what appeared to be a ground-up M30 pill. The officer did not test the pills because of potential Fentanyl exposure.

Gonzalez also was allegedly in possession of a white crystal that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, the officer said.

Police confirmed that Gonzalez was also wanted on a warrant. According to Elko County Jail records he was arrested July 2 for felony possession of a controlled substance and Oct. 26 for assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance.

His current charges were listed as attempted robbery, grand larceny, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, violation of probation, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.