Elko man accused of battery with a bat

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon and possession of heroin following a domestic disturbance Sunday at a northside residence.

Police were called to a report of a fight shortly after 10 a.m. They found a male victim who had been struck in the head with an aluminum baseball bat, resulting in bleeding and a large contusion on his upper forehead.

Vidal L. Ruiz, 24, had fled the scene before police arrived but he was located just north of the residence and taken into custody. Police said they determined that Ruiz had thrown rocks, glass items and the bat at the victim before retrieving the bat and striking him on the head.

Police searched Ruiz and found a small piece of foil containing a tar-like substance that tested positive for heroin.

He was booked at the Elko County Jail with bail listed at $105,000.

According to jail records, Ruiz was also arrested in January 2020 for felony possession of a controlled substance and in February 2019 for drug paraphernalia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0