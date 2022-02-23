Elko man accused of breaking woman's arm

ELKO -- An Elko man has been arrested on a felony battery charge after a December incident in which he allegedly drove toward a woman with his car and then slammed her arm in the car door.

Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in Ryndon after a woman attempted to leave a residence and retrieve her cellphone from her vehicle. She told police that Todd L. Dixon, 52, followed her outside and got in his car, then drove it toward her.

The woman said the vehicle struck her hip, according to court documents. As she attempted to pull her cellphone from the passenger side of the vehicle Dixon allegedly slammed the door on her left forearm.

The woman’s arm was fractured and Dixon was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, a Category C felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison.

Deputies said Dixon also was wanted on an outstanding warrant from West Wendover for failure to appear in court on a charge of disturbing the peace.

According to Elko County Jail records, he was also arrested in July 2020 at the Ryndon RV Park for reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property, failure to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace.

Dixon’s bail on the new charge was listed at $10,000.

