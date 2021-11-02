Elko man accused of burglary at auto parts store

ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested multiple times in recent years was booked into Elko County Jail over the weekend for burglarizing an auto parts store on Oct. 29.

Ryan J. Cowles, 39, was looking for tools at the store around closing time and was escorted outside, but then returned after hours and took approximately $700 worth of merchandise, according to an Elko Police Department report.

The theft was not noticed until the following day. Video surveillance shows him in the store grabbing an impact wrench and two torque wrenches, the report said.

Cowles was spotted Oct. 31 by an officer on patrol and arrested for burglary, petit larceny and possession of burglary tools. His bail was listed at $23,640

Cowles had pleaded guilty to petit larceny in Elko Justice Court earlier in the month and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.

He also pleaded no contest in September to buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

Cowles was arrested three times in August: first for petit larceny, next on a charge of driving with a suspended license, and then at Kohl’s for felony possession of a controlled substance; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; driving without a driver’s license; and no proof of insurance.

He was also arrested in June on a bench warrant, and in February on multiple traffic charges.

Cowles was arrested in August 2020 after being accused of embezzling $2,787 from the Maverik on Mountain City Highway. Police said he voided 240 cash transactions in his first month on the job as a clerk.

And according to Elko Daily files, Cowles was one of three local men arrested in November 2015 for a burglary at AAA Self Storage.

--

This week's felony arrests:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0