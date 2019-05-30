{{featured_button_text}}
Juan J. Zuniga de la Riva

Zuniga de la Riva

ELKO – A 28-year-old Elko man was jailed on a quarter-million dollars bail Wednesday after allegedly posing as a 17-year-old on Snapchat and paying an underage girl to send him nude photos.

An Elko police officer said he was called to a church on North Fifth Street Tuesday evening after the mother of two girls reported that one of her daughters would be meeting a man there for sex.

A man later identified as Juan J. Zuniga de la Riva was seen by the mother and police pulled him over at Fifth and Copper streets.

The mother told police her daughters had been talking to a “Freddy” on Snapchat for about a month. One of the girls sent Freddy a nude photo and he responded by offering her $50 and some marijuana to send more. She did, and sent her sister to meet Freddy for the money, but he only gave her $33, according to the officer’s declaration of probable cause.

Police were shown text messages and Snapchat conversations regarding the photos.

Zuniga reportedly acknowledged receiving photos but denied they were nude. He was arrested for promotion of a sexual performance by a minor, and unlawful contact with a child.

His bail was listed at $252,500.

