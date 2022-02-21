 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elko man accused of cheating at gambling

  • 0

ELKO – An Elko man who was on parole for burglary was arrested Friday for cheating at gambling.

Gaming Control Board officers were contacted Feb. 11 after Thorne E. Rawlinson, 37, was allegedly observed “pinching and pressing” his bets while playing three-card poker at an Elko casino. Rawlinson added or removed wagers 19 times over a three-hour period, according to the casino.

The bets resulted in a house loss of $140, according to court documents.

Police were notified Wednesday that Rawlinson had returned to the casino. During questioning, he reportedly told police that he was trying to get a job at the casino and his parole officer informed him “he could hang out there.”

Rawlinson was charged with two felony counts of cheating at gambling, burglary of a business, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. The Elko County Jail listed his bail at $31,140, but Rawlinson was already in custody after being arrested Thursday on a domestic battery, and he was being held for violating parole.

Thorne E. Rawlinson

Rawlinson
0 Comments
0
2
2
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why airlines are worried about 5G

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News