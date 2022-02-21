Elko man accused of cheating at gambling

ELKO – An Elko man who was on parole for burglary was arrested Friday for cheating at gambling.

Gaming Control Board officers were contacted Feb. 11 after Thorne E. Rawlinson, 37, was allegedly observed “pinching and pressing” his bets while playing three-card poker at an Elko casino. Rawlinson added or removed wagers 19 times over a three-hour period, according to the casino.

The bets resulted in a house loss of $140, according to court documents.

Police were notified Wednesday that Rawlinson had returned to the casino. During questioning, he reportedly told police that he was trying to get a job at the casino and his parole officer informed him “he could hang out there.”

Rawlinson was charged with two felony counts of cheating at gambling, burglary of a business, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. The Elko County Jail listed his bail at $31,140, but Rawlinson was already in custody after being arrested Thursday on a domestic battery, and he was being held for violating parole.

