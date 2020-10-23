Elko man accused of child neglect

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on charges of leaving his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child alone in an apartment while taking another woman’s vehicle to go threaten his girlfriend over a domestic dispute.

Police were called to a residence in September by the girlfriend, who told them Chancy D. Gusky was outside making threats. When police arrived she observed that her pickup truck’s window had been broken and a hammer was lying on the driver’s seat.

She told police that Gusky was supposed to be watching her child. Police found the child sleeping in a crib, appearing well-fed and with no apparent injuries. The Nevada Department of Child and Family Services was called because the child had been left alone.

Gusky, 37, of Elko was charged on Oct. 7 with felony child abuse or neglect and taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He was also arrested on an unrelated charge of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail was listed at $107,500.

According to jail records, Gusky was arrested for domestic battery in July 2016 and again in August of this year.

This week's felony arrests:

