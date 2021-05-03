 Skip to main content
Elko man accused of domestic assault with deadly weapon
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Saturday night on multiple domestic violence charges.

Elko Police Department officers were called to a residence on Seventh Street shortly before midnight.

“Upon arrival, officers learned a subject, identified as 29-year-old Cameron Todd Holley of Elko had battered his estranged girlfriend, threatened her with a firearm and held her against her will for several hours,” stated police. “Evidence at the scene corroborated the allegations against Holley.”

EPD detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for Holley’s apartment, where they found firearms, ammunition and “other items that further corroborated the allegations,” police said.

Holley was booked into the Elko County Jail on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, coercion and false imprisonment.

His bail was listed at $140,000.

Cameron Holley

Holley
