Elko man accused of embezzling from convenience store

ELKO – A convenience store clerk who voided 240 cash transactions in his first month on the job has been arrested on a charge of embezzlement.

Police were called to Maverik on Mountain City Highway after the company’s loss prevention team conducted an investigation of Ryan J. Cowles, 36, of Elko.

Cowles was hired at the end of May and “his cash register showed a lot of cash voided transactions,” stated a police report.

Police were contacted on July 2. According to the report, Cowles would ring a “no sale” on his register, which would open the register drawer. Cowles would give the customer their change to complete the transaction, then place the amount of the sale aside in the drawer and take it out later.

Cowles embezzled $2,787 over the course of 18 work shifts, according to the company.

Police were provided with surveillance footage of Cowles at work.

According to Elko Daily files, Cowles was one of three local men arrested in November 2015 for a burglary at AAA Self Storage.

He was booked Aug. 1 on the embezzlement charge and placed on a parole and probation hold.

