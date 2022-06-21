Elko man accused of hitting child

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on suspicion of punching a child and woman on Sunday.

Miguel Antonio-Cayetano, 34, was apprehended at a local residence by Elko Police on June 19 on one count of child abuse or neglect and one count of domestic battery, first offense.

According to the police report, Antonio-Cayetano’s wife told officers she heard their child scream and found her in the bathroom with a visible lump on her forehead.

The wife told police she asked the child if Antonio-Cayetano hit her, and the child “shook her head yes.”

The wife then confronted her husband in their bedroom where she said she was punched in the face one time with a closed fist. Police noted she had a cut on the inside of her lip.

Antonio-Cayetano told officers he and his wife were both drunk and denied hitting the child, the report stated.

Antonio-Cayetano was booked in the Elko County Jail on $103,140 bail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0