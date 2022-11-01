 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko man accused of knife assault

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during a domestic dispute.

Police were called to the residence in the 1100 block of Silver Street and could hear yelling inside when they arrived. According to an officer's statement, a man told police that Enrique J. Granillo, 25, was threatening to hit his wife and when he attempted to intervene, Granillo told him to leave the house.

The man refused to leave, and said Granillo then grabbed a kitchen knife off the counter and held it in his hand as he shoved the man in the chest with both hands.

Police arrested Granillo and he was booked into the Elko County Jail with bail listed at $20,000.

