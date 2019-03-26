ELKO – A registered sex offender was arrested Monday on suspicion of lewdness with a child under 14 years of age.
Police interviewed Bobby R. Mizzell, 61, in January after receiving a report from Nevada Child Protective Services.
He is accused of inappropriate contact with a girl while she and her brother were spending the night in his trailer on Grant Street.
The girl told police that Mizzell smoked marijuana the night before the alleged contact.
Mizzell was previously convicted of open and gross lewdness in a July 2011 case in Elko District Court.
His bail was listed at $250,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.