ELKO – A registered sex offender was arrested Monday on suspicion of lewdness with a child under 14 years of age.

Police interviewed Bobby R. Mizzell, 61, in January after receiving a report from Nevada Child Protective Services.

He is accused of inappropriate contact with a girl while she and her brother were spending the night in his trailer on Grant Street.

The girl told police that Mizzell smoked marijuana the night before the alleged contact.

Mizzell was previously convicted of open and gross lewdness in a July 2011 case in Elko District Court.

His bail was listed at $250,000.

