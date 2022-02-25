Elko man accused of lewdness with child

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on a charge of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14.

Dean Conn, 77, of Elko is accused of fondling a 13-year-old female “while touching himself,” according to a criminal complaint filed in November by the Elko District Attorney’s Office.

According to an Elko Police Department report, Conn denied the charges and said he was never alone with the girl.

No bail amount was stated on Conn’s booking record at the Elko County Jail, and he is not listed as a current inmate.

