Elko man accused of molesting child

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday on charges of sexual assault against a child younger than 16.

According to an Elko Police Department statement, Tyler E. Vance, 35, was accused on Thursday of having sexual contact with a female relative on three past occasions.

The alleged incidents dated back to December, according to the officer’s investigation.

Police interviewed other relatives about the allegations. During the interviews, Vance arrived and “surrendered,” the police statement said.

He was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of sexual assault against a child younger than 16, and open or gross lewdness. Bail was listed at $505,000.