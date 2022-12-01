 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elko man accused of possessing stolen trailer

  • 0

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on a felony warrant Monday after police said they located a stolen trailer outside his motel room earlier this year.

In May, an Elko Police Department officer reported spotting a U-Haul trailer that had been reported stolen. It was attached to a Cadillac Escalade parked at Motel 6, and police determined one of the room’s occupants was Edward G. Kay, 53, of Elko.

Police removed a “sticky substance” from the U-Haul identification panel and confirmed it was the stolen trailer. Kay was found in the motel room and a handgun was located in the vehicle’s center console, according to an officer’s statement.

Kay was charged in an Oct. 27 complaint with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of stolen property. He was booked into Elko County Jail this week with bail listed at $26,620.

People are also reading…

According to jail records, Kay was also arrested in October 2019 for trafficking a controlled substance and possessing stolen property. The charges were dropped, however, in August 2022 after the public defender’s request to suppress evidence was granted in Elko District Court.

Prepare to get creeped out! For this list, we’ll be looking at the scariest and most unsettling things that were reportedly captured by police officers and other authority figures wearing body cameras.
Edward Kay

Kay
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

Nov. 10 Ashley Chavez and Luis Chavez, married March 11, 2013

Man arrested following fatal crash

Man arrested following fatal crash

ELKO – An Owyhee man was arrested early Friday morning on a felony DUI charge after his vehicle crashed into the river north of Wildhorse, res…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China loosens COVID curbs after week of historic protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News