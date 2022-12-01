Elko man accused of possessing stolen trailer

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on a felony warrant Monday after police said they located a stolen trailer outside his motel room earlier this year.

In May, an Elko Police Department officer reported spotting a U-Haul trailer that had been reported stolen. It was attached to a Cadillac Escalade parked at Motel 6, and police determined one of the room’s occupants was Edward G. Kay, 53, of Elko.

Police removed a “sticky substance” from the U-Haul identification panel and confirmed it was the stolen trailer. Kay was found in the motel room and a handgun was located in the vehicle’s center console, according to an officer’s statement.

Kay was charged in an Oct. 27 complaint with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of stolen property. He was booked into Elko County Jail this week with bail listed at $26,620.

According to jail records, Kay was also arrested in October 2019 for trafficking a controlled substance and possessing stolen property. The charges were dropped, however, in August 2022 after the public defender’s request to suppress evidence was granted in Elko District Court.