ELKO – An Elko man is accused of raping a woman in her parents’ home in the Hamilton Stage area after she met him through an online dating site and invited him there.
Ernesto Cruz-Castaneda, 26, was arrested Friday on a charge of sexual assault.
Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence on Jan. 3. They were told that the adult victim, whose age was not listed in a detective’s report, had meet Cruz-Castaneda a few days earlier through the online dating site MeetMe.
After sitting on the couch in the living room for a short time, Cruz-Castaneda reportedly attempted to kiss the woman and “look down her shirt,” according to the detective’s report. He also allegedly gave her a “hickie” she did not want.
The two then went into her bedroom to “cuddle,” the report said. When Cruz-Castaneda began making sexual advances she reportedly told him “no” and got out of bed, but he prevented her from leaving and allegedly raped her on the bed.
The detective collected possible DNA evidence at the scene, including a portion of a fingernail or toenail that appeared to have been ripped at the edge.
Cruz-Castaneda’s bail was listed at $150,000.
