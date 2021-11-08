Elko man accused of robbing casino patron

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Nov. 4 on a robbery charge about two hours after he allegedly grabbed a casino voucher from the hand of a patron and fled the scene.

Elko police were called to the Maverick Casino shortly before 2 p.m. after a woman reported that a tall man had “ripped” the voucher out of her hand and ran out of the casino. Police watched surveillance video of the crime and noted the suspect’s clothing, as well as “writing or a tattoo” on his right hand.

Shortly after 4 p.m. the casino reported seeing the suspect’s vehicle across the street at Gold Country. Police found the vehicle, whose driver was wearing clothing that matched the suspect’s description. He also had writing on his hand.

Breydon C. Sherman, 21, of Elko was arrested for robbery and violation of parole.

According to Elko County Jail records, Sherman, 20, was arrested in June 2019 at Walmart for obtaining a dangerous drug by fraud or forgery. He was arrested again in June of this year for failure to appear in court after being released on $5,000 bail.

Sherman pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to possess a false or altered prescription. He was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail by District Judge Mason Simons and was placed on probation for one year.

