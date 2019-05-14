ELKO -- An Elko man was arrested Monday on a warrant charging sexual assault and two counts of open or gross lewdness.
Roman M. Cervantes, 32, was booked on $160,000 bail.
The case filed by the Nevada Attorney General’s office accuses Cervantes of sexually assaulting a woman on or about Dec. 29, 2017. The complaint does not say where the offense is alleged to have occurred.
Cervantes also is accused of lewdness with the woman and one other woman, by grabbing their bottoms and squeezing or groping.
The case was investigated by Elko Police Department.
Bail on the sexual assault charge is $150,000. The lewdness charges are gross misdemeanors with $5,000 bail each.
