Elko man accused of sexually assaulting girl

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 16 at his northside residence more than two years ago.

Gabriel R. Jim, 40, was booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $500,000.

According to an Elko Police Department report, police were called to residence on the morning of May 16, 2018. They interviewed a girl who told them she was visiting a friend’s house the night before when she got up in the middle of the night to vomit. She said her friend’s father comforted her and at some point dragged her from her friend’s bedroom to the master bedroom, where she was sexually assaulted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jim reportedly then gave the girl a ride home around 4 a.m., and contacted her later to ask if she was alright.

Police also interviewed the mother, who told them she thought her daughter had been staying overnight with a different friend.

Officers collected DNA samples and the girl’s cellphone for evidence. They requested a follow-up investigation by detectives.

Jim was charged on Sept. 14, 2020, with sexual assault on a child under the age of 16, or in the alternative, lewdness with a 14 or 15 year old child.

He was arrested Wednesday night on State Route 306.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 10