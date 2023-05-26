Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EUREKA – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on felony DUI and firearm charges after someone reported he was shooting at the Ruby Hill Motel in Eureka.

Eureka County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene shortly after midnight and saw the suspect leaving the motel.

Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop and detained two people, including driver Victor T. Westbrook, 32. The sheriff’s office said he was intoxicated and a firearm was located in the company vehicle he was driving. Deputies located shell casings at the scene matching the caliber of firearm found in the vehicle.

Westbrook was booked on charges of possession of firearm while under the influence of alcohol, discharge of firearm in a public place, failure to maintain lane, third-offense DUI, and headlights not illuminated when required. His bail totaled $7,010 but the sheriff’s office said he was released on his own recognizance even though he was determined to be a danger to the community. The district attorney filed a notice of non-opposition to release.

“At this time, we are unsure of exactly where Westbrook was shooting and any damage he may have caused. If you have damage from a bullet, please contact Undersheriff Tyler Thomas at 775-237-5330 in reference to this case (2305-0018),” stated a news release.