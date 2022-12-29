Elko man accused of stealing business van

ELKO –

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the clinic around 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and found William A. Eaves, 35, and a woman who were in the van owned by a mining contractor company. They claimed they had gotten the van from a man whose last name they didn’t know.

According to an arrest report, four “tooters” and a debit card belonging to another man were found.

A company representative told deputies the van must have been stolen from the company’s yard on East Idaho Street.

A further search turned up several empty baggies, and five containing suspected methamphetamine.

Eaves was booked on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, four counts of drug paraphernalia, possessing a credit or debit card without consent, possession to sell a controlled substance, and tampering with a vehicle. His bail was listed at $53,200.

According to jail records, Eaves was also arrested in December 2019 for possessing stolen property and grand larceny, and September 2020 on drug charges.

He pleaded guilty in May 2021 to conspiracy to commit grand larceny and was given a suspended jail sentence.

He was arrested again in December 2021 for violating probation.