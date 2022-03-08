Elko man accused of stealing gun from car

ELKO – An Elko man who served prison time following an armed robbery in 2012 was arrested Saturday for allegedly busting a car window and stealing a gun outside an Elko casino.
Police were called to a downtown casino in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 on a report that a patron had returned to his car to find the front passenger side window had been broken out and a handgun stolen.
Video surveillance showed a male and female walking past the vehicle multiple times shortly before the burglary. A while later they walk by again and the female goes around the corner while the male breaks the window and reaches inside.
Leslie L. Oppenhein, 27, was charged Jan. 19 with burglary of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a gun. He was also wanted for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
According to Elko County Jail records, Oppenhein was arrested in April 2021 for conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and resisting a public officer. He was also arrested in February 2021 for obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses and resisting a public officer.
Oppenhein was 18 years old when police said he and two 17-year-olds robbed two people at gunpoint in August 2012. When they tried to flee, Oppenhein shot one of them in the back.
Police said when they arrested him the following morning at his home they found $10,000 worth of stolen property, including guns, prescription pills, electronics and motorcycles.
Oppenhein was originally charged with attempted murder and 11 other felonies but most of the charges were dropped in a plea bargain.
He was sentenced to five to 16 years in prison in April 2013.
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests:
Adam D. Hammond
Adam D. Hammond, 40, of Elko was arrested Feb. 25, 2022, at 2065 Sawyer Way for possessing a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Christopher A. Wicklander
Christopher A. Wicklander, 54, of Elko was arrested March 3, 2022, at 2065 Sawyer Way for conspiracy to possess stolen vehicle and violation of probation.
Daniel J. Holmes
Daniel J. Holmes, 35, of Carlin was arrested March 1, 2022, on the Eureka Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and violating a domestic violence restraining order. Bail: $6,140
Dustin L. Brownfield
Dustin L. Brownfield, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, at 1542 Chestnut St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, three counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle or property damage, driving with a suspended license, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $4,245
James C. Adams
James C. Adams, 45, of Elko was arrested Feb. 27, 2022, at 2050 Idaho St. for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Jefferey J. Barnes
Jefferey J. Barnes, 42, of Paso Robles, California was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state.
Jeffery D. Croft
Jeffery D. Croft, 48, of San Francisco was arrested Feb. 25, 2022, in the 1000 block of Railroad Street for gross misdemeanor unlawful use of emergency phone number. Bail: $2,500
Julianne Purdy
Julianne Purdy, 44, of West Valley, Utah was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, drug paraphernalia, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $8,590
Kassandra Tutt
Kassandra Tutt, 39, of Wendover, Utah was arrested March 3, 2022, at 925 Wells Ave. for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations, duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $6,880
Kayla M. Brodsho
Kayla M. Brodsho, 35, of Wells was arrested Feb. 25, 2022, at 750 First St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, false statement to obstruct a public officer, drug paraphernalia, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $8,455
Kevin Romero
Kevin Romero, 25, of Elko was arrested Feb. 25, 2022, at 2525 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation.
Michelle A. Bruner
Michelle A. Bruner, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested March 1, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for felony neglect of an old or vulnerable person with death or substantial harm, and gross misdemeanor conspiracy to neglect and old or vulnerable person. No bail listed.
Rebecca M. Wrigglesworth
Rebecca M. Wrigglesworth, 48, of Elko was arrested Feb. 27, 2022, at Manzanita Drive and Union Pacific Way for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Ryker M. Miller
Ryker M. Miller, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $6,090
Samuel R. Leivas
Samuel R. Leivas, 50, of West Wendover was arrested March 1, 2022, at 1771 W. Butte St. for fugitive felon from another state.
Siana M. Ostler
Siana M. Ostler, 44, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
Travis J. Madrid
Travis J. Madrid, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $7,350
Tyzek J. Hansen
Tyzek J. Hansen, 39, of Brigham City, Utah was arrested Feb. 27, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Vidal L. Ruiz
Vidal L. Ruiz, 24, of Elko was arrested Feb. 27, 2022, at 805 Hillside Drive for two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $105,000
William T. Patterson
William T. Patterson, 40, of Wells was arrested March 1, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
