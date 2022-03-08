Elko man accused of stealing gun from car

ELKO – An Elko man who served prison time following an armed robbery in 2012 was arrested Saturday for allegedly busting a car window and stealing a gun outside an Elko casino.

Police were called to a downtown casino in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 on a report that a patron had returned to his car to find the front passenger side window had been broken out and a handgun stolen.

Video surveillance showed a male and female walking past the vehicle multiple times shortly before the burglary. A while later they walk by again and the female goes around the corner while the male breaks the window and reaches inside.

Leslie L. Oppenhein, 27, was charged Jan. 19 with burglary of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a gun. He was also wanted for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

According to Elko County Jail records, Oppenhein was arrested in April 2021 for conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and resisting a public officer. He was also arrested in February 2021 for obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses and resisting a public officer.

Oppenhein was 18 years old when police said he and two 17-year-olds robbed two people at gunpoint in August 2012. When they tried to flee, Oppenhein shot one of them in the back.

Police said when they arrested him the following morning at his home they found $10,000 worth of stolen property, including guns, prescription pills, electronics and motorcycles.

Oppenhein was originally charged with attempted murder and 11 other felonies but most of the charges were dropped in a plea bargain.

He was sentenced to five to 16 years in prison in April 2013.

