Elko man accused of taking handguns from store

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Wednesday after police recognized him from surveillance footage of several guns being stolen from C-A-L Ranch.

Thomas D. Jordan IV, 34, faces charges of grand larceny of a gun and burglary of a business.

An Elko Police Department officer reported that the store was burglarized shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday and an unknown number of handguns were stolen from a glass display cabinet.

Video surveillance shows a man in a hoodie smashing a glass door from inside the fenced yard at the side of the business. The man then walks to the firearms display, takes the handguns and leaves the same way he entered.

The officer stated that he had contact with Jordan earlier that night and recognized his clothing.

He was arrested that afternoon at another location and booked on $40,000 bail.

Elko County crime reports: Nov. 18 update

Criminal Law

Elko County felony arrests

Shawn J. Freed, 44, of Elko was arrested Nov. 6, 2021, at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation.

Thomas D. Jordan IV

Jordan
