Elko man alleged of domestic battery

ELKO - On July 21, 2021, at about 9 a.m., Elko Police officers were dispatched to a North Elko residence for a report of domestic battery.

Upon arrival, officers noted the victim had numerous visible injuries.

The victim told officers her boyfriend battered her the previous evening of July 20.

Subsequent investigation revealed the suspect strangled the victim and prevented her from leaving the residence or summoning help.

The victim stated the suspect left for work that morning and she was able to contact law enforcement for assistance.

Injuries to the victim and evidence at the scene led officers to draft a Declaration of Probable Cause for the arrest of the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Kyle Steven Fink of Elko.

Elko Police located Fink driving near his home on Wednesday at about 7:45 p.m.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and Fink did not initially stop, continuing at low speed until he reached his home.

Officers took Fink into custody and booked him into the Elko County Jail on second offense domestic battery with strangulation enhancement, false imprisonment and felony coercion.

His bail was set at $27,500.

