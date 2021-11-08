Elko man allegedly tosses cactus at child

ELKO – A child’s prank ended in the arrest of an Elko man on a felony child abuse charge.

Police were called to a northside apartment at 4:50 p.m. Sunday after a 10-year-old girl’s parents reported that she had been struck by a cactus thrown at her in a neighbor’s residence.

The girl said she was visiting a female neighbor who was awaiting her boyfriend’s return from the park when “they decided they were going to hide and scare him.” When he arrived, the girl jumped out from behind a box.

Leonard O. Smorstad, 65, “stopped, looked at her, and then through a cactus at her” that he had brought home with him, said the officer’s report.

The woman helped the girl to her home, where they were able to remove parts of the cactus from her neck and shoulder area.

The toss did not appear to be a reflex reaction. The woman told police that Smorstad “stopped for a time period she estimated as 30 seconds before throwing the cactus,” the officer stated.

The report did not say how big the cactus was.

Smorstad was taken to Elko County Jail, where he was booked on $100,000 bail.

