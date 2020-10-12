Elko man allegedly tries to run over off-duty officer

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on attempted murder and other charges Saturday following a police chase.

Elko Police Department officers were called to Southside Park to assist an off-duty Tribal officer with a possible wanted subject. While en route to the call, officers were informed the suspect was fleeing in a gold Chevrolet sedan with Tennessee license plates.

An EPD officer observed the vehicle traveling on Bullion Road.

“The EPD officer observed the suspect vehicle traveling at what he described as a high rate of speed and apparently chasing the Tribal officer who was attempting to run to avoid being struck by the moving vehicle,” said a release.

The EPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the suspect failed to yield. A pursuit was initiated that covered an area from Bullion Road to the Tree Streets.

The suspect's car struck numerous dips in the road, damaging the vehicle's transmission, before hitting a parked car on Elm Street near Third. The crash disabled his vehicle.

The suspect and a female passenger then fled on foot, but both were soon apprehended in an alley.