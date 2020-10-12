Elko man allegedly tries to run over off-duty officer

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on attempted murder and other charges Saturday following a police chase.
Elko Police Department officers were called to Southside Park to assist an off-duty Tribal officer with a possible wanted subject. While en route to the call, officers were informed the suspect was fleeing in a gold Chevrolet sedan with Tennessee license plates.
An EPD officer observed the vehicle traveling on Bullion Road.
“The EPD officer observed the suspect vehicle traveling at what he described as a high rate of speed and apparently chasing the Tribal officer who was attempting to run to avoid being struck by the moving vehicle,” said a release.
The EPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the suspect failed to yield. A pursuit was initiated that covered an area from Bullion Road to the Tree Streets.
The suspect's car struck numerous dips in the road, damaging the vehicle's transmission, before hitting a parked car on Elm Street near Third. The crash disabled his vehicle.
The suspect and a female passenger then fled on foot, but both were soon apprehended in an alley.
The driver was identified as 32-year-old Joseph C. Forrest. He was charged with attempted murder for attempting to strike the tribal officer with his vehicle, felony eluding for the vehicle pursuit, carrying a concealed weapon for being in possession of brass knuckles, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and the original felony warrants that led to the incident.
He was subsequently booked into the Elko County Jail without further incident.
The 28-year-old female passenger was not booked, however, a charge of obstructing an officer was submitted to the DA for review.
According to Elko County Jail records, Forrest was last arrested on March 11 for conspiracy to commit grand larceny and burglary.
Forrest also was arrested in October 2017 on weapon and drug charges after police said he attempted to steal a cattle prod from CAL Ranch while armed with a knife, which was illegal because of his felon status.
Forrest pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to three years in prison by District Judge Nancy Porter.
He was also arrested in January 2013 along with a woman on charges of taking the keys to a pickup from a Holiday Inn employee and driving the vehicle to Wells.
