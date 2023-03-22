ELKO – An Elko man was jailed on a charge of felony child neglect after a 2-year-old boy was found standing outside in the cold Tuesday morning wearing only a short-sleeve T-shirt.

Deputies were called to the residence off West Bullion Road at around 7:30 a.m., and found the toddler with both arms inside his shirt and “crying and screaming and asking for his dad,” according to the arrest report. The temperature was 22 degrees.

Deputies knocked on the doors and windows of the home but no one initially responded. Eventually a teen who had been asleep answered and they learned that Cody J. Boileau, 33, had left the residence the night before.

Boileau was contacted by phone and told them he was in a restaurant and had been drinking. He reportedly admitted to leaving the children alone but denied being out all night.

Deputies said this was not the first instance when the toddler had been a victim of neglect.

Boileau’s bail was listed at $100,000.