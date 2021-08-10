Elko man arrested after five-hour stand-off with SWAT team, police

ELKO – A five-hour standoff involving the Elko SWAT Team led to the arrest of an Elko man for assault with a deadly weapon Monday morning.

William J. Grow, 33, was arrested for the assault charge and second-offense domestic battery Monday morning.

Elko Police were called to a residence on South 12th Street on a report of domestic violence at 9:13 a.m. Aug 9. Officers reported they observed a woman with bruising and swelling on the side of her face.

The victim told police she was batter by her boyfriend, Grow. When he was confronted by two witnesses, he allegedly produced a knife and threatened to stab all three.

Grow fled the scene to a residence at Grant St. where officers surrounded the home and tried to convince him to leave and surrender to law enforcement, the police report stated.

A search warrant was obtained after Grow failed to surrender.

The Elko SWAT Team was dispatched to execute the warrant on the residence “due to the violent nature of Grow’s crimes and concerns about weapons in the home,” police said.

Elko Crisis Negotiators also arrived and spent several minutes speaking to Grow.